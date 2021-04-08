Procter & Gamble is testing an advertising technique that would allow for targeted ads, which Apple is looking to limit with its latest software update.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report is testing an advertising technique developed in China that gathers iPhone data for targeted advertisements as companies look for ways to bypass Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report new privacy measures.

P&G is preparing for an era in which new tools and customer preferences limit the amount of data available to marketers, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.

The Cincinnati company is partnering with dozens of Chinese trade groups and tech firms working with the state-backed China Advertising Association to develop the new technique, which would use a technology called device fingerprinting.

Dubbed CAID, the new advertising method is being tested via apps and gathers iPhone user data in order to target ads.

The move is in response to a software update Apple is planning to roll out in the coming weeks that will require app users to opt in to whether they want their activity to be tracked across other companies' apps and websites.

Apple says the push is an important part of their user security and privacy strategy, and the company has said that it will ban any app that violates its policies.

"The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple," an Apple spokesman told Dow Jones. "We believe strongly that users should be asked for their permission before being tracked. Apps that are found to disregard the user's choice will be rejected."

Facebook (FB) - Get Report and other ad-tech companies have been vocal critics of Apple's proposed changes as the move is expected to hurt their targeted ad businesses.

Procter & Gamble shares were up 0.4% to $137.26 on Thursday.

