Private Payrolls Up 2.37M in June, Less Than Expected - ADP

Private payrolls added 2.37 million jobs in June, ADP Research Institute reported, a result weaker than analysts had expected,

Bloomberg’s survey of economists produced a consensus estimate of a 2.9-million-job increase for the month.

May payrolls were revised to up 3.07 million from down 2.76 million.

The job gains came as local economies reopened from the lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Payrolls gained 937,000 at small businesses, 559,000 at medium-sized business, and 873,000 at large ones.

Service-sector jobs gained 1.91 million, while manufacturing payrolls increased 457,000 in June.

The leisure and hospitality industry generated 961,000 jobs, and construction created 394,000. Health-care jobs ascended by 246,000.

Three industries posted job decreases: mining, information and management.

“As the economy slowly continues to recover, we are seeing a significant rebound in industries that once experienced the greatest job losses,” Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

“In fact, 70% of the jobs added this month were in the leisure and hospitality, trade and construction industries.”

The official government jobs report for June is scheduled be released Friday by the Labor Department.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect private-sector non-farm payrolls appreciated by 3 million, following a 3.1 million jump in May.

U.S. GDP shrank 5% in the first quarter, as the pandemic wrought havoc with the economy.

“First-quarter growth turned negative from just a two-week shutdown of the economy,” Rubeela Farooqi, an economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a commentary.

“The second-quarter numbers will show a massive and unprecedented plunge in output, with weakness across sectors.”