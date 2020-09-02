Prince Harry and Meghan Sign Netflix Content Production Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, signed a multiyear content production deal with Netflix.

The couple have formed a production company, and the venture with the Los Gatos, Calif., content-streaming major is expected to create documentaries, docuseries, films, shows, and children's programming, The New York Times reported.

Terms weren't disclosed.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the duke and duchess said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

After the couple in March stepped away from their positions as senior members of the royal family, they relocated to California with their son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently bought a $14.7 million compound in Montecito, Calif., 1 1/2 hours north of Los Angeles.

While Harry and Meghan could potentially appear on camera in some of their productions, the duchess has said she does not plan to return to acting.

Meghan worked with Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report earlier this year when she lent her voice to narrate a nature documentary about elephants.

While the couple was unable to make a professional income in their previous roles, their new status has given them the freedom to become financially independent from taxpayer money and the ability to work.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief executive and chief content officer, in a statement.