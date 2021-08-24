If there is one lesson that we emphasize here at TheStreet, it is this: do not sell in a panic. Just because prices have fallen doesn’t mean that you should unload your own stocks. In fact, it often means just the opposite.

Price writes, "What should you do when a holding plunges in the absence of news? You'd be surprised how often that question comes up. My answer is always the same. If there is no known reason for a significant decline, it usually pays to hold tight, or even buy more."

Over on Real Money, Prices says that when this stock gets sawed down, he's a buyer. Read more of his investing ideas and analyses in this column: Here's a case study in how sometimes when a great stock plunges on no real bad news, you should stock up.

American Woodmark (AMWD) - Get Report, he says, is now that kind of stock. "This maker of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities is a fabulous company based on its long-term record."

"Amazingly, one slightly disappointing quarter, due to surging lumber prices which are a key raw material for AMWD, tanked the stock from $108.81 last March to just $74.26 [recently]." Shares of American Woodmark closed at $78.50 Monday.

But Price points out that lumber prices have settled down and "AMWD implemented price increases to make up for the short-lived earnings hit those wood price increases caused."

If this is a story Street investors have seen once, they’ve seen it a hundred times. A thousand. American Woodmark, Price says, is a healthy company with great fundamentals. They have sold well and made up for fluctuating raw material costs with price changes. Yet a dip in sales sent the technical traders running, cycling American Woodmark’s stock down by more than 16% in just the past three months.

When stocks plunge, smart investors should ask why. What has happened to cause a company’s price to decline so much? Look into the fundamentals before you join the stampede out of a position. Unloading your own shares too quickly might lead you to take losses on a healthy company. It also might rob you of the chance to buy in on an undervalued asset before it starts to bounce back.