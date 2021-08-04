TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Meet Real Money Contributor Paul Price
Meet Real Money Contributor Paul Price
Publish date:

Price: Solid Post-Pandemic Stock Opportunity

Real Money contributor Paul Price says this company's stock is part of industry at large that’s poised to do well in a post-reopening world.
Author:

In 2021 the name of the game may very well be finding post-pandemic investments. What’s bouncing back? How soon? How much?

Well, Real Money contributor Paul Price has one word for you: Carpeting. Specifically the kind sold by carpet tile manufacturer Interface  (TILE) - Get Report

Over on RealMoney he writes:

"Many re-opening plays have run so far that there may not be huge remaining upside. Carpet tile manufacturer Interface is an exception to that idea."

Price notes Interface products are mainly used in commercial applications. Because of that, the company -- which posted consecutive all-time record results in 2017, 2018 and 2019 -- suffered a significant earnings decline in 2020. It is possible, but not certain, that EPS will dip a bit more this year, he said.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares that were changing hands at $17.60 in January 2020 plunged to $5.10 during the March 2020 COVID-19 panic crash. After rallying to north of $10 by June of 2020, TILE fell back once again. TILE was still available below $6 last October.

"I was a huge buyer of the shares during that stretch of time. Why? There's every reason to think TILE would be posting record earnings again as commercial building and remodeling activities get back to normal."

That process is already well underway, he says.

Price has pulled out Interface for two major reasons. First, he sees this as a stock and an industry at large that’s poised to do well in a post-reopening world. As he notes, Interface is not alone in bouncing back. Competitors such as Mohawk  (MHK) - Get Report, Armstrong World Industries  (AWI) - Get Report and Armstrong Flooring  (AFI) - Get Report have done well also.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Second, many of the post-pandemic opportunities have started to evaporate as investors seek them out. Industrial flooring? That might well be a new one for hungry investors out there.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Active as Markets Steady into Jobs Data; Robinhood Extends Surge

4 Ways to Give Yourself a Tax Break
Sponsored Story

How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Slides After Earnings Miss but Sales and Outlook Impress

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia, Zymergen, General Motors and Roku - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Activision Blizzard Shares Activate on Analyst Upgrade
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard Stock Gains on Earnings as Analysts Look Past Harassment Suit

Jim Cramer: I Want to Buy IBM Stock at $160
INVESTING

Dividend Aristocrats AbbVie, Exxon Mobil and IBM Are Three Good Buys

robinhood (6)
INVESTING

Robinhood Stock Extends Surge as Retail Army Drives Rebound After Sluggish IPO

Logitech: Cramer's Top Takeaways
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Logitech Stock Rides the Video Growth Wave