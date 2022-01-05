Pretzels in Your Soup? Jim Cramer Talks With Campbells CEO

A venerated American pretzel company is the newest acquisition of Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Report, which now makes more than half its sales on snack foods.

Mark Clouse, president and CEO of Campbell Soup told Jim Cramer, on a recent episode of "Mad Money," about how the soup company, which dates from the 19th century, is dealing with many short-term challenges.

After a 2021 that was busy with just meeting demand, the company has big plans for 2022. Clouse said his company is on a solid foundation and expects 6% to 8% growth next year. This year was all about meeting demand, he said, but 2022 will be all about innovation and growth.

On Real Money Bruce Kamich reviewed Campbell's share prices. The shares tested the $40 area several times in recent months, Kamich noted. Since then they "have firmed above the 50-day moving average line and now the slope of the line has turned positive. The 200-day moving average line is just above the market and starting to bottom."

When asked about Campbell's acquisition of Snyders of Hanover for $6 billion, Clouse said that he's very confident about their snacking portfolio, which now accounts for 50% of sales. The company owns Pepperidge Farm, Swansons and Kettle Brand, among others. Snyder’s of Hanover has been famous for its pretzels since it began in 1909. Campbell is following consumer trends and has a clear roadmap for increasing sales and gross margins in the snacking category.

Clouse said that inflation is a significant issue that needs to be addressed. Some of the inflation that Campbell is seeing is transitory, he said, but other areas appear to be more structural and will need to be addressed over the long term.

