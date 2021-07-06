TheStreet home
Meet Real Money Contributor Stephen Guilfoyle
Premarket Movers Tuesday: Didi, Nvidia, AMC

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Didi Global, Nvidia, AMC Entertainment, GameStop and FireEye.
Stock futures slipped Tuesday as Wall Street came out of a long holiday weekend and oil prices surged after talks among the world's largest oil producers broke down.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday:

1. Didi Global - Down 20%

U.S.-listed shares of Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report fell sharply after the Cyberspace Administration of China late last week began a cybersecurity review into Didi and blocked the company’s app from accepting new users, and then on Sunday ordered the company’s app to be removed from stores.

2. Nvidia - Up 1.2%

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose after another Wall Street analyst lifted his price target to near $1,000 amid expectations of continued strong demand for video graphics cards and related semiconductors that are used for both gaming and mining cryptocurrencies.

3. AMC Entertainment - Up 3.9%

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report climbed after the world's biggest movie theater chain said it withdrew a proposal to increase the total number of authorized shares by 25 million to a total of 549.2 million shares.

4. GameStop - Up 1.3%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report were climbing after the videogame retailer said it had leased a 530,000-square-foot facility in Reno, Nev., as the company continues to expand its North American fulfillment network. The facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

5. FireEye - Up 2.8%

FireEye  (FEYE) - Get Report, along with other cybersecurity-focused companies, were climbing after a weekend cyberattack on software provider Kaseya, in which Russian hackers demanded $70 million to restore data. Hundreds of companies were directly hit by the supply-chain attack on Kesaya's VSA software.

