How Markets Reacted to Fed Meeting, What Powell Said About Inflation
Premarket Movers Thursday: CureVac, Midatech Pharma, Honest Co.

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include CureVac, Midatech, Honest Co., Fisker and Aon.
Stock futures were lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled it expected to increase rates earlier than expected.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. CureVac | Down 44%

CureVac  (CVAC) - Get Report tumbled after the biopharma said that a late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate “did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria." CureVac said that the second interim analysis of its Phase 2b/3 study in 40,000 subjects demonstrated interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 of any severity.

2. Midatech Pharma | Up 75%

Midatech Pharma  (MTP) - Get Report soared after the U.K.-based biotech announced a "breakthrough" in its development of a technology that can form proteins into long-lasting injectable drug therapies. Midatech said in-vitro data showed the potential of its Q-Sphera technology to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products.

3. Honest Co. | Down 6.8%

Shares of Honest Co.  (HNST) - Get Report were down after the consumer brands company reported fiscal-first-quarter results. Honest reported a net loss of 5 cents a share for the quarter on revenue of $81 million. Analysts were expecting the company to report a net loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $79.3 million.

4. Fisker | Up 1.9%

Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report was rising after the electric-vehicle maker said it signed a binding agreement supporting manufacturing with Magna International  (MGA) - Get Report. Magna will build the Fisker Ocean electric SUV starting in November 2022 at its manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. The plant has produced more than 3.7 million vehicles for several global automakers.

5. Aon | Up 0.7%

Aon  (AON) - Get Report shares were up after the insurance company's proposed $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson  (WLTW) - Get Report was challenged by U.S. regulators, who argued the deal to create the world’s largest insurance brokerage is anticompetitive.

