Premarket Movers Wednesday - Zscaler, Urban Outfitters, AMC
Stock futures rose Wednesday, a day after equities declined and economic data pointed to the unease consumers feel about rising prices.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.
1. Zscaler ZS | Up 11%
Shares of Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report jumped after BMO Capital Markets analyst upgraded the network-security stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday night that the company had a pathway for “durable growth.”
Zscaler reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and issued an upbeat full-year outlook amid increased demand for cybersecurity products and services.
2. Urban Outfitters URBN | Up 10%
Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report advanced after the retailer reported a profit for its latest quarter as the shopping landscape continued to normalize.
3. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 8%
Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose as loyalists of the meme stocks touted the names on social-media platforms. The stock finished regular Tuesday trading up 20%.
JIm Cramer tweeted, "I think the Wall Street Bets people will soon be raising their price targets for AMC and GME to much higher levels!"
4. Nordstrom JWN | Down 6.9%
Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report fell even after the department-store operator narrowed its first-quarter loss on better-than-expected sales.
Overall results were hurt by price markdowns designed to reduce excess holiday-season inventory.
5. GameStop GME | Up 9.1%
Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report were higher as the favorite of the retail trading crowd gathered steam on social media. The videogame retailer's shares finished regular Tuesday trading up 16%.