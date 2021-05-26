Premarket Movers Wednesday - Zscaler, Urban Outfitters, AMC

Stock futures rose Wednesday, a day after equities declined and economic data pointed to the unease consumers feel about rising prices.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.

1. Zscaler ZS | Up 11%

Shares of Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report jumped after BMO Capital Markets analyst upgraded the network-security stock to outperform from market perform, saying in a note to clients on Tuesday night that the company had a pathway for “durable growth.”

Zscaler reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and issued an upbeat full-year outlook amid increased demand for cybersecurity products and services.

2. Urban Outfitters URBN | Up 10%

Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report advanced after the retailer reported a profit for its latest quarter as the shopping landscape continued to normalize.

3. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose as loyalists of the meme stocks touted the names on social-media platforms. The stock finished regular Tuesday trading up 20%.

JIm Cramer tweeted, "I think the Wall Street Bets people will soon be raising their price targets for AMC and GME to much higher levels!"

4. Nordstrom JWN | Down 6.9%

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report fell even after the department-store operator narrowed its first-quarter loss on better-than-expected sales.

Overall results were hurt by price markdowns designed to reduce excess holiday-season inventory.

5. GameStop GME | Up 9.1%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report were higher as the favorite of the retail trading crowd gathered steam on social media. The videogame retailer's shares finished regular Tuesday trading up 16%.