Premarket Movers Wednesday - Zoom Video, Cinemark, Imax, AMC

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Zoom Video, Cinemark, Imax, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and Tilray.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures wavered Wednesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data and remained concerned that inflation could hamper the economic recovery. 

Dow Futures Higher as Markets Eye Jobs Data for Growth, Inflation Cues

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.

1. Zoom Video ZM | Up 1.2%

Shares of Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the videoconferencing group posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company's near-term outlook eased concern about a slump in revenue as lockdown restrictions are eased across the world.

2. BlackBerry BB | Up 17%

BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report shares traded higher as investors and short squeezes continued to fuel the recent rally in so-called meme stocks.

The cybersecurity-software provider jumped amid a renewed push from retail investors who continue to collectively bet that the stock's value will rise.

3. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 21%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report surged as investors shrugged off a report that a hedge fund had sold its stake in the theater chain. AMC is a favored name among the Reddit investing crowd. 

4. Tilray TLRY | Up 1.9%

Shares of Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report rose after Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report voiced support for a federal bill to legalize marijuana.

5. Cinemark CNK | Down 2.9%

Shares of Cinemark  (CNK) - Get Report dropped after Goldman Sachs downgraded the movie theater chain to sell from neutral. The investment firm said that the market appears too optimistic about the recovery for movie theaters.

6. Imax IMAX | Down 3.1%

Shares of Imax  (IMAX) - Get Report fell after Goldman Sachs downgraded it to sell from neutral, saying an expected movie box office recovery in 2021 and 2022 is already reflected in the stock price.

