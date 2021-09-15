Premarket Movers Wednesday - Wynn, Microsoft, Las Vegas Sands, Apple

Wall Street futures bumped higher Wednesday in cautious trading as slowing domestic inflation and weaker growth in China added to global market uncertainty.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Wednesday.

1. Wynn Resorts WYNN | Down 5.3%

Shares of Wynn (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report fell after Macau government officials told casino operators they could revise rules for next year's auction of gambling licenses to possibly include government supervision of the companies' day-to-day operations.

The Macau government on Tuesday released a document that included recommendations such as allowing gaming-license holders to distribute profit to shareholders only after gaining government approval; and for government representatives to directly supervise gaming companies, among other measures

2. Microsoft MSFT | Up 1.4%

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report were rising after the software and cloud giant said the board raised the quarterly dividend and approved a new stock buyback.

Microsoft will pay out 62 cents a share from its fourth-quarter earnings. The dividend is payable to holders of record Nov. 18. And the buyback is a perpetual $60 billion program.

3. Las Vegas Sands LVS | Down 4.4%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Report fell on worries of potential intervention by Macau's government on issuing gambling licenses next year.

4. Apple AAPL | Up 0.2%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report ticked higher after analysts and tech watchers gave a lukewarm reception to its unveiled iPhone 13.