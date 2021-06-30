TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
8 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching in a Market Doldrum
8 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching in a Market Doldrum
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday: Virgin Galactic, Bed Bath, Plug Power

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Virgin Galactic, Bed Bath & Beyond, Plug Power, Powerbridge and Exela.
Author:

Stock futures fell Wednesday following another record close for the S&P 500.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. Virgin Galactic | Down 5.1%

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report fell after Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein double-downgraded the aerospace company to underperform from buy with an unchanged $41 price target. After the 39% jump in the stock price on news that the FAA had cleared the company to carry passengers into space, Epstein said, the premium was priced into the stock and would dwindle as more commercial space companies go public.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond | Up 0.4%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report wavered after the home-goods retailer posted softer-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit guidance. The company swung to adjusted earnings of 5 cents a share from a year-earlier loss of $1.96. The latest figure was short of Wall Street's call of 8 cents a share.

TST Recommends

3. Plug Power | Up 2.2%

Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report rose after RBC analyst Joseph Spak initiated coverage of the hydrogen fuel-cell technology company with an outperform rating and a one-year price target of $42. Spak wrote that "Plug Power’s valuation is rich, but its long runway for growth justifies the premium." 

4. Powerbridge Technologies | Up 12%

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies  (PBTS) - Get Report surged after the Chinese software application company was among several companies that were being touted on Reddit as meme stocks.

5. Exela Techologies | Up 18%

Exela Technologies  (XELA) - Get Report continued its rise as the company was one of several being pushed on Reddit as meme stocks. The companies were being mentioned on sub-Reddit r/RobinHoodPennyStocks as well as on StockTwits.

NTSB Says Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Crash Tied to Human Error
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Gets a Double Downgrade From Bank of America

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Ease From Record Highs, Dow Flat After ADP Jobs Data

Jobs Hiring Lead
INVESTING

ADP June Employment Report Shows 692,000 New Jobs, Non-Farm Payrolls Next

selling home real estate photo sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

6 Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Home

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond is putting some stores to sleep.
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond Boosts Full-Year Profit Guidance After Mixed Quarter

How Will Plug Power (PLUG) Stock React to Q4 Earnings?
INVESTING

Plug Power Rises as RBC Initiates Coverage With Outperform Rating

Watch: Jim Cramer Applauds Constellation Brands' Stake in Cannabis Company
INVESTING

Corona Maker Constellation Brands Narrowly Misses on Earnings, Boosts Guidance

How You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Financial Advisor Center

Advisers: Add Social Security to Your Arsenal to Fight Inflation