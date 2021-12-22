Premarket Movers Wednesday: Tesla and CarMax Rise

Stock futures were mixed as omicron cases dominate the U.S. covid surge.

Stock futures wavered Wednesday as Covid omicron continued to stress investor sentiment in Christmas week.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Wednesday's session.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 3.5%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report notched gains after Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk declared that he had sold enough stock in the electric-car company to meet his pledge to offload around 10% of his holdings.

2. CarMax KMX | Up 4.2%

Shares of CarMax (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report traded higher after the used-car retailer reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Used-car prices have surged during the Covid pandemic.

3. Abbott Laboratories ABT | Up 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Labs (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report edged higher after analysts at Raymond James affirmed the stock at outperform and raised their price target to $150 a share from $134.

4. Blackberry BB | Down 2.1%

Shares of BlackBerry (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report slipped. The security-software provider broke even on an adjusted basis and reported better-than-forecast revenue.

5. Caterpillar CAT | Up 1.8%

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report advanced after the maker of construction equipment was upgraded to outperform from market perform by analysts at Bernstein, as reported by CNBC.