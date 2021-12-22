Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday: Tesla and CarMax Rise

Stock futures were mixed as omicron cases dominate the U.S. covid surge.
Author:

Stock futures wavered Wednesday as Covid omicron continued to stress investor sentiment in Christmas week.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Wednesday's session.

1. Tesla TSLA | Up 3.5%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report notched gains after Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk declared that he had sold enough stock in the electric-car company to meet his pledge to offload around 10% of his holdings.

2. CarMax KMX | Up 4.2%

Shares of CarMax  (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report traded higher after the used-car retailer reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Used-car prices have surged during the Covid pandemic.

3. Abbott Laboratories ABT | Up 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Labs  (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report edged higher after analysts at Raymond James affirmed the stock at outperform and raised their price target to $150 a share from $134.

4. Blackberry BB | Down 2.1%

Shares of BlackBerry  (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report slipped. The security-software provider broke even on an adjusted basis and reported better-than-forecast revenue. 

5. Caterpillar CAT | Up 1.8%

Shares of Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report advanced after the maker of construction equipment was upgraded to outperform from market perform by analysts at Bernstein, as reported by CNBC.

