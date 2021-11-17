Premarket Movers Wednesday - Target, Lucid, Lowe's

Stock futures were mixed Wednesday as investors expressed concern that solid consumer spending will continue to power inflation heading into the final months of the year.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Wednesday's trading session.

1. Target TGT | Down 3.5%

Shares of Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report slipped after the big-box retailer reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings but noted profit-margin pressure linked to supply chain disruptions and labor costs. Target also lifted its full-year outlook for same-store sales.

2. Lucid Motors LCID | Up 5%

Shares of Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report rose, pushing the luxury electric vehicle maker’s market value to near $90 billion and above legacy automaker Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cautioned that the stock could fall 70%

3. Biogen BIIB | Down 3.3%

Shares of drugmaker Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report struggled after a European Medicines Agency panel voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer's disease drug.

4. TJX TJX | Up 5.3%

Shares of TJX (TJX) - Get TJX Companies Inc Report rose after the apparel and home fashion product maker reported better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings.

5. Lowe's LOW | Up 4.2%

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report rose almost 4% after the home improvement retailer reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

Lowe's posted earnings of $2.73 a share, above the Wall Street consensus of $2.35 a share.