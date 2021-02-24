Premarket Movers Wednesday - Square, PRA Health, Snap

Stock futures traded higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 rose for the first time in six sessions following the Federal Reserve's pledge that it would continue supporting the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Square SQ | Down 3.1%

Shares of Square (SQ) - Get Report slipped after the digital-payments company said it purchased $170 million in bitcoin as an "ongoing commitment" to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

2. PRA Health PRAH | Up 20%

Shares of PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) - Get Report spiked after drug and medical device maker ICON agreed to buy the company for $12 billion.

3. Oshkosh OSK | Up 7.2%

Shares of Oshkosh (OSK) - Get Report advanced after the U.S. Postal Service said it had chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. The initial investment for the deal is $482 million.

4. McAfee MCFE | Up 10%

Shares of McAfee (MCFE) - Get Report rose after the cybersecurity provider reported earnings after Tuesday's closing bell and said it was targeting $50 million in cost savings over the next 12 months after a recent restructuring.

5. Snap SNAP | Up 3%

Shares of Snap SNAP rose after analysts at Keybanc raised their price target on the stock to $87 from $63. In an investor presentation Tuesday the Snapchat parent said it was positioned to drive multiple years of revenue growth of more than 50% with its self-serve advertising platform.