December 1, 2021
Can the Federal Reserve Stop Inflation?
Can the Federal Reserve Stop Inflation?
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday: Salesforce, Krispy Kreme, Ambarella

Stock futures were higher Wednesday following a day of high volatility in the markets.
Author:

Stock futures were rising Wednesday a day after uncertainty related to the Covid omicron variant led to a broad market selloff.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Wednesday's session.

1. Salesforce CRM | Down 5.7%

Shares of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report struggled a day after the customer-relations-management-software provider forecast a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook amid intensifying competition in the cloud and business software market.

Salesforce beat earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

2. Zscaler ZS | Up 6.8%

Shares of Zscaler  (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report jumped after the cybersecurity company reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings, revenue and billings that topped Wall Street targets.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the earnings another “beat-and-raise special from the ZS machine,” affirming his outperform rating on the stock and bumping his one-year price target up to $400 from $320.

3. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Down 3.1%

Shares of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme, Inc. Report fell after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell, citing rising inflation and cost pressures.

4. Merck MRK | Up 1.7%

Merck's  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report stock traded higher after a panel of advisers urged the Food and Drug Administration to approve the drugmaker's pill for Covid.

5. Ambarella AMBA | Up 16%

Shares of Ambarella  (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report rose after the chipmaker reported better-than-forecast earnings.

