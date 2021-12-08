Premarket Movers Wednesday - Robinhood, Stitch Fix, GameStop

Stock futures traded higher as Pfizer and BioNTech said the third dose of their vaccine provides protection against the Covid omicron variant.

Stock futures were rising Wednesday as fears linked to the Covid omicron varianteased with drugmaker Pfizer's update about its booster shot.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Wednesday's trading session.

1. Robinhood HOOD | Up 3%

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report advanced after the trading app filed to terminate the sale of common stock by certain shareholders. The company said that it had been obligated to let certain early holders exit but was now seeking the termination because its obligation had expired, Reuters reported.

2. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.7%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report edged higher after the health-care giant said a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine provided solid protection against the Covid omicron variant.

3. Stitch Fix SFIX | Down 23%

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after the online shopping and styling company cut its financial outlook amid reduced expectations of active customers using its offerings.

4. Toll Brothers TOL | Up 1.8%

Shares of Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report rose premarket after the luxury-home builder reported better-than-forecast fourth-quarter earnings.

5. GameStop GME | Up 0.4%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report edged higher ahead of the videogame retailer and meme-stock sensation's earnings report.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the company to report a fiscal-third-quarter adjusted net loss of 52 cents a share on sales of $1.19 billion.