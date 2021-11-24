Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Nordstrom, Gap, Dell, HP, VMware
Earnings Recap: Nordstrom, Gap, Dell, HP, VMware
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Nordstrom, Gap, Pure Storage

Stock futures trade lower Wednesday after a spate of retailers miss earnings forecasts due to supply chain disruptions.
Author:

Stock futures were falling Wednesday with Nordstrom  (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Report and Gap  (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report shares tumbling premarket after disappointing earnings.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday.

1. Nordstrom JWN | Down 25.59%

Shares of Nordstrom plunged early Wednesday after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings due to rising labor costs and supply chain delays.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, Citi and Baird cut their price targets on the stock.

2. Pure Storage PSTG | Up 10.15%

Shares of Pure Storage  (PSTG) - Get Pure Storage, Inc. Class A Report rose premarket after the California tech company posted fiscal third -quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. 

The maker of flash-based storage systems also issued a better-than-expected current-quarter revenue outlook. 

TheStreet Recommends

3. Gap GPS | Down 20%

Shares of Gap were down after the San Francisco retailer said acute supply chain headwinds affected its ability to fully meet strong customer demand. Gap operates lifestyle brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

Gap said global supply chain disruption, including Covid-related factory closures and continued port congestion, caused significant product delays in the third quarter. 

The company also cut its full-year profit forecast.

4. Deere DE | Up 3.67%

Shares of Deere  (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report were rising after the the farm equipment and construction machinery company posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

Deere said infrastructure spending, crop prices and construction demand would help boost profits in the coming year.

5. Autodesk ADSK | Down 13.19%

Shares of Autodesk  (ADSK) - Get Autodesk, Inc. Report fell sharply after the software maker narrowed its revenue and profit guidance and lowered its billings outlook for the year.

Autodesk said supply chain disruptions and resulting inflationary pressures, a global labor shortage, and the ebb and flow of Covid are impacting the pace of its recovery and outlook.

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Slides On Inflation Concern, Germany Mulls COVID Lockdown - Stock Markets Live

Here's What Nordstrom Is Doing Right When It Comes to Stores
EARNINGS

Nordstrom Stock Dives After Earnings on Inventory and Labor Issues

HP Hewlett Packard Lead
EARNINGS

HP and Dell Gain as Return-to-Office Sales Drive Earnings

holiday christmas gifts shopping sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Take Control of Your Holiday Spending With These Budgeting and Savings Tips

John Deere Shares Fall on Rough Guidance -- but Report Has a `Silver Lining'
MARKETS

Deere Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Profit Outlook

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Oil, Gap, Nordstrom Active; Stocks Lower - 5 Things You Must Know

Gap Lead
MARKETS

Gap Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings Miss, Supply Chain Warning On Holiday Sales

Stock Bulls Beat Down Bears for 2014 Start
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/23: Nvidia, Gap, Microsoft, Roblox