Premarket Movers Wednesday - Nio, CrowdStrike, Campbell Soup

Stock futures edged higher Wednesday as investors await manufacturing data to assess the economic impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Effects Will Deplete Social Security Trusts One Year Sooner

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.

1. Nio NIO | Down 5.1%

U.S.-listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report fell ahead of the bell Wednesday after the Chinese automaker lowered its third-quarter deliveries outlook to between 22,500 and 23,500 from 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles due to "continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply."

2. CrowdStrike CRWD | Down 3.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report slipped even after the cybersecurity stock raised its financial projections for the year and projected revenue this quarter would be ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

3. Campbell Soup CPB | Up 1.2%

Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Report rose in premarket trading Wednesday after the soup, sauces, biscuits and confectionary maker's fiscal fourth quarter sales and revenue came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. Campbell also approved a $500 million share repurchase program.

4. PVH Corp. PVH | Up 9.9%

Shares of PVH Corp (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report rose after the apparel maker posted adjusted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the stock to $125 a share from $109 a share.

5. SunRun RUN | Up 6.4%

Shares of SunRun (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report advanced early Wednesday after the solar energy stock received two positive analyst mentions. It was added to the U.S. Analyst Focus List by analysts at JPMorgan Chase, and it was also among clean energy stocks rated “market overweight” in new coverage at Wolfe Research.