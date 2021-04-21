Premarket Movers Wednesday - Netflix, Norwegian Cruise Line, Roku

Stock futures wobbled Wednesday following a two-day drop for the S&P 500 as investors moved cautiously during earnings season and assessed risks posed by worsening coronavirus outbreaks.

Dow Futures Slip as COVID Tames Recovery Bets; Netflix Slumps

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Netflix NFLX | Down 8.6%

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report dropped after the streaming giant posted weaker-than-expected subscriber-growth numbers for the first quarter.

Netflix added 3.98 million net paid subscribers in the first quarter versus its own guidance for 6 million adds and analysts' estimates for 6.34 million.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer tweeted early Wednesday that Netflix is the weakest of the FAANG -- Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google -- stocks.

2. Roku ROKU | Down 4%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report fell after Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF sold 73,767 shares of the video-streaming platform. That move followed Netflix's report that it added fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter.

3. Halliburton HAL | Up 1.2%

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report shares rose after the oil-services company reported that it swung to first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations.

4. Intuitive Surgical ISRG | Up 4.1%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - Get Report rose after the surgical device maker posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue. Procedures using the company’s devices increased as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

5. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH | Up 1.5%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report moved up after an analyst at Goldman Sachs upgraded the cruise giant to buy from neutral and lifted its one-year price target to $37. The investment firm expects a strong post-pandemic rebound in cruising demand.