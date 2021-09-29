September 29, 2021
What Happens If the Government Shuts Down
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday: Netflix, Dollar Tree, Lucid

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Netflix, Dollar Tree, Lucid Group, Eli Lilly and Cal-Maine Foods.
Author:

Stock futures moved up Wednesday while Treasury bond yields eased from multimonth highs. Investors looked to claw back some of the previous session's declines while closely tracking negotiations tied to the debt ceiling and ongoing impact of the rolling global power crisis.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Netflix | Up 0.8%

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report rose after the streaming giant rolled out five mobile titles in Europe. The move followed the acquisition of Night School Studios, the developers behind the popular game “Oxenfree.” Terms were not disclosed.

2. Dollar Tree | Up 6.4%

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report jumped after the discount retailer said it had authorized a $1.05 billion increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the program total to $2.5 billion. 

3. Lucid Group | Up 7%

Lucid Group  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares advanced after the electric vehicle maker began production at its Arizona factory and said it planned to deliver its first electric luxury sedans in late October. The company said it has thus far received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air and increased the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

4. Eli Lilly | Up 2%

Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Report shares jumped after Citi upgraded the health-care giant to buy from neutral with a price target of $265, up from $210. Analyst Andrew Baum said the upgrade was driven mainly by valuation, following a 15% selloff in the shares.

5. Cal-Maine Foods | Up 1.9%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods  (CALM) - Get Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Report climbed after the egg producer reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter. The company beat Wall Street revenue forecasts as it benefited from higher egg prices. Net sales increased to $331.7 million for the quarter ended Aug. 28 from $292.8 million a year earlier.

 

