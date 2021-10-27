October 27, 2021
Premarket Movers Wednesday - McDonald's, Robinhood, Twitter

Stocks moving in premarket trading include General Motors, Robinhood, McDonald's, Twitter and Microsoft.
Author:

U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday as earnings season continues.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday.

1. General Motors GM | Down 2.6%

Shares of General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report slipped. The Detroit company's earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations and the automaker said full-year profit would likely hit the high end of its forecast. The company has been navigating a global semiconductor shortage as it makes the transition toward electrified vehicles.

2. Robinhood HOOD | Down 9.9%

Robinhood  (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report stock tumbled after the trading app posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company saw fewer new accounts amid a slowdown in cryptocurrency-related activity. Revenue tied to cryptocurrency trading tumbled 78% to $51 million.

3. McDonald's MCD | Up 2.9%

McDonald's  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report shares advanced after the fast-food giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, boosted sales.

4. Twitter TWTR | Up 1%

Shares of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report were rising after the microblogging website reported ad sales in line with expectations despite Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report changes in its privacy policy. Those changes have hurt other social-media companies.

Twitter said the third-quarter revenue impact from Apple’s privacy-related changes was lower than expected.

5. Microsoft MSFT | Up 1.7%

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report shares traded higher after the tech giant posted fiscal-first-quarter profit of more than $20 billion, powered in part by booming demand for its cloud computing services.

