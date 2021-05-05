TheStreet home
Premarket Movers Wednesday - Lyft, Caesars, Under Armour

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Match Group, Lyft, Caesars, Hilton and Under Armour.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures pointed to a rebound for Wall Street on Wednesday following a selloff in technology shares.

Dow Futures, Nasdaq Rebound as Yellen Walks Back Inflation Comments

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Match Group MTCH | Up 5.7%

Shares of Match Group  (MTCH) - Get Report rose after the parent of the Tinder and Hinge online dating services forecast better-than-expected revenue this quarter as the COVID vaccines are rolled out and businesses reopen.

2. Lyft LYFT | Up 5.7%

Shares of Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report rose after the ride-hailing company reported 13.5 million active riders between January and March. That was up about 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 and down more than a third from the year-earlier quarter. 

The company also reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss as a rebound in ridership continues with economic recovery.

3. Caesars Entertainment CZR | Up 6.8%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Report jumped after the casino company reported another big loss in the first quarter but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

4. Hilton HLT | Down 1%

Shares of Hilton  (HLT) - Get Report fell after first-quarter earnings and revenue missed analyst expectations. Hilton continued to be hit by pandemic-related travel restrictions, although it said 97% of its hotels had reopened in April.

5. Under Armour UAA | Up 4.1%

Shares of Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Report advanced after the sports retailer's first-quarter earnings beat expectations and the stock was upgraded at Barclays and UBS.

