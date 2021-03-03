TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Las Vegas Sands, Rocket Cos., Dollar Tree

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include Zoom, Lyft, Las Vegas Sands and Rocket Cos.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures pointed to a rebound for investors on Wednesday, with tech stocks, which have faced questions about valuations, leading the gains.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Lyft LYFT | Up 4.8%

Shares of Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report were higher a day after the ride-hailing service said ridership in the last week in February was its best in nearly a year. For the current quarter, the company forecast a narrower adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization than it previously projected.

2. Las Vegas Sands LVS | Up 1.5%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands  (LVS) - Get Report rose after the company struck a deal to sell its Las Vegas real estate properties and gambling operations, including the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, to the New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Report for $6.25 billion.

3. Rocket Cos. RKT | Down 8.9%

Shares of Rocket Cos.  (RKT) - Get Report slipped after the mortgage lender found itself in the midst of a short squeeze potentially fueled by investors who are part of Reddit's online message board WallStreetBets.

4. Zoom Video ZM | Up 1.9%

Shares of Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Report rose a day after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood bought more than 250,000 shares of the videoconferencing platform, valued at $95 million.

5. Dollar Tree DLTR | Down 2.6%

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Report slipped Wednesday after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but narrowly missed revenue forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 4.9%, short of the 5.5% estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

 

Tags
hidden_terms:
Investing Stocks
Jim Cramer Expects Growth From FedEx
INVESTING

FedEx Rolls Out Plans to Be Carbon Neutral by 2040

Las Vegas Sands: Unlocking Value Could Be a REIT Idea
INVESTING

Las Vegas Sands Sells Vegas Properties for $6.25 Billion

UWM Holdings Lead
INVESTING

UWM Holdings Named to Russell 1000, Russell 3000 Preliminary List

Michaels Lead
INVESTING

Michaels Agree $5 Billion 'Go-Private' Deal With Apollo Global

Exxon Mobil
INVESTING

ExxonMobil Lays Out to Plan Cut Debt, Grow Dividend

Rocket Companies Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Rocket Shares Tumble as Traders Track GameStop-Like Short Squeeze

DraftKings
INVESTING

DraftKings and Dish Unveil Sports-Betting Partnership

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Turn Lower As ADP Jobs Disappoints At 117,000, Bond Yields Edge Higher