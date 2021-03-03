Premarket Movers Wednesday - Las Vegas Sands, Rocket Cos., Dollar Tree

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include Zoom, Lyft, Las Vegas Sands and Rocket Cos.

Stock futures pointed to a rebound for investors on Wednesday, with tech stocks, which have faced questions about valuations, leading the gains.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Lyft LYFT | Up 4.8%

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report were higher a day after the ride-hailing service said ridership in the last week in February was its best in nearly a year. For the current quarter, the company forecast a narrower adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization than it previously projected.

2. Las Vegas Sands LVS | Up 1.5%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Report rose after the company struck a deal to sell its Las Vegas real estate properties and gambling operations, including the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, to the New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report for $6.25 billion.

3. Rocket Cos. RKT | Down 8.9%

Shares of Rocket Cos. (RKT) - Get Report slipped after the mortgage lender found itself in the midst of a short squeeze potentially fueled by investors who are part of Reddit's online message board WallStreetBets.

4. Zoom Video ZM | Up 1.9%

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report rose a day after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood bought more than 250,000 shares of the videoconferencing platform, valued at $95 million.

5. Dollar Tree DLTR | Down 2.6%

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report slipped Wednesday after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but narrowly missed revenue forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 4.9%, short of the 5.5% estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.