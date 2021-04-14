TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bed Bath

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bed Bath & Beyond and Discovery.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as the biggest banks reported better-than-expected earnings.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

Nasdaq Futures Gain on J&J Vaccine Pause, Dow Slips on Inflation Leap

1. Goldman Sachs GS | Up 1.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report were higher after the bank posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks in part to surging investment bank revenue.

Goldman Sachs earned $18.60 a share on revenue of $17.7 billion.

2. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report slipped even after the biggest U.S. bank reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. The bank released $5.2 billion in provisions for bad loans.

JPMorgan posted earnings of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, on revenue of $33.12 billion. 

3. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Down 8.1%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report fell after the home-goods retailer posted a double-digit decline in fiscal fourth-quarter sales. Store closures and divestments, part of a larger turnaround plan, weighed on results.

Revenue fell 16% to $2.6 billion, shy of analysts' consensus estimate of a $2.63 billion tally.

The chain "[starts] fresh in 2021" with "sharpened size and scale, a healthier portfolio of core banners and a stronger financial position to execute the first phase of our 3-year transformation journey," Chief Executive Mark Tritton said in a statement.

4. Discovery DISCA | Down 4.7%

Discovery  (DISCA) - Get Report shares were lower after Credit Suisse reported that it was still unloading its positions in the media company following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management hedge fund.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Nasdaq Set For Record High Into Coinbase Debut, Bank Earnings Lift Dow

Wells Fargo Lead
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Rises After Beating Earnings Expectations

online dating sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Love Hurts When You Get Scammed: Romance Fraud Tripled in 2020

money mindset meditate sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Make Better Financial Decisions With the Right Money Mindset

FDA Puts Hold on Regeneron Pain-Drug Study
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Regeneron, Bumble, Plug Power

Michael Sonnenshein Lead
INVESTING

CEO of Biggest Crypto Asset Manager on What’s Behind Bitcoin's Appeal

210323SoyTech_1600x900
FUTURES

Demand for Crop Data Grows in Brazil

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond Tops Earnings Forecast but Comparable Sales Slump