Premarket Movers Wednesday - Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bed Bath

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bed Bath & Beyond and Discovery.

Stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as the biggest banks reported better-than-expected earnings.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

Nasdaq Futures Gain on J&J Vaccine Pause, Dow Slips on Inflation Leap

1. Goldman Sachs GS | Up 1.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report were higher after the bank posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks in part to surging investment bank revenue.

Goldman Sachs earned $18.60 a share on revenue of $17.7 billion.

2. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report slipped even after the biggest U.S. bank reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. The bank released $5.2 billion in provisions for bad loans.

JPMorgan posted earnings of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, on revenue of $33.12 billion.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Down 8.1%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report fell after the home-goods retailer posted a double-digit decline in fiscal fourth-quarter sales. Store closures and divestments, part of a larger turnaround plan, weighed on results.

Revenue fell 16% to $2.6 billion, shy of analysts' consensus estimate of a $2.63 billion tally.

The chain "[starts] fresh in 2021" with "sharpened size and scale, a healthier portfolio of core banners and a stronger financial position to execute the first phase of our 3-year transformation journey," Chief Executive Mark Tritton said in a statement.

4. Discovery DISCA | Down 4.7%

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report shares were lower after Credit Suisse reported that it was still unloading its positions in the media company following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management hedge fund.