TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
SEC's Gary Gensler Compares Cryptocurrency Industry to the Wild West
SEC's Gary Gensler Compares Cryptocurrency Industry to the Wild West
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday: General Motors, Zymergen, Lyft

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include General Motors, Zymergen, Lyft, Activision Blizzard and Match Group.
Author:

Stock futures fluctuated Wednesday as Wall Street monitored earnings reports and the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 across the globe and awaited U.S. jobs data later in the week.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. General Motors - Down 3.7%

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report shares slipped after the automaker posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings while lifting its full-year profit guidance. Warranty costs linked to a Chevy Bolt battery recall ate into the bottom line. Revenue more than doubled (up 104%) to $34.2 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $30.9 billion.

2. Zymergen - Down 77%

Shares of Zymergen  (ZY) - Get Report tumbled after the biomanufacturing company said it no longer expected product revenue in 2021 and expected an immaterial amount next year. The company also said Chief Executive Josh Hoffman stepped down. Former Illumina  (ILMN) - Get Report CEO Jay Flatley was appointed acting chief executive.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Lyft - Up 0.9%

Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report shares were up after the San Francisco ride-hailing specialist reported a narrower second-quarter loss as revenue more than doubled. The company said that in the quarter it for the first time reached adjusted profitability based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

4. Activision Blizzard - Up 5.9%

Shares of Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Report climbed after the “Call of Duty” and “Black Ops” videogame developer reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and lifted its guidance. The report prompted analysts to look past the company's recent troubles related to a sexual-harassment lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and an employee walkout.

5. Match Group - Up 3.7%

Match Group  (MTCH) - Get Report shares fell after the dating-service group, which owns Match.com and Tinder, reported a smaller-than-expected profit. Net income totaled $140.5 million, or 46 cents a share, up from $106.8 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier. The latest figure was short of he FactSet analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents.

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Slides After Earnings Miss but Sales and Outlook Impress

JOBS_LOOKING FOR A JOB
INVESTING

Stock Market Slides as ADP Shows Softer July Job Creation Ahead of Payroll Report

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia, Zymergen, General Motors and Roku - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Active as Markets Steady into Jobs Data; Robinhood Extends Surge

4 Ways to Give Yourself a Tax Break
Sponsored Story

How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

Activision Blizzard Shares Activate on Analyst Upgrade
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard Stock Gains on Earnings as Analysts Look Past Harassment Suit

Video: This Mind Blowing Stock Market Statistic May Keep You Up At Night
INVESTING

Price: Solid Post-Pandemic Stock Opportunity

Jim Cramer: I Want to Buy IBM Stock at $160
INVESTING

Dividend Aristocrats AbbVie, Exxon Mobil and IBM Are Three Good Buys