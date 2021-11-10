Premarket Movers Wednesday - Coinbase, Poshmark, DoorDash

Stock futures were lower Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. consumer price index.

Here are some of the top movers on Wednesday.

1. Coinbase COIN | Down 9.7%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) were falling after the crypto exchange reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue at $1.18 billion.

2. DoorDash DASH | Up 17%

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report spiked after the food-delivery company said it would take over European rival Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at more than $8 billion and reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s estimates.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.7%

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged lower premarket despite a price- target boost from Bank of America. The stock has shed $200 billion in market value over the past two sessions.

4. Poshmark POSH | Down 30%

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) - Get Poshmark Report came under pressure after the online marketplace reported third-quarter earnings and guidance that missed Wall Street expectations.

Poshmark also warned that the recent privacy changes from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report would trigger higher marketing spending.

"For the remainder of the year, we expect marketing as a percentage of revenues to be in the high 40s due to higher cost in digital advertising as a result of Apple privacy changes," interim Chief Financial Officer Kapil Agrawal told investors.

5. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Up 4.6%

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report were rising after the doughnut chain reported better-than-expected sales for the third quarter and added that demand would continue to rise into the holiday quarter.