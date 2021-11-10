Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
3 Market Catalysts to Watch Wednesday
Premarket Movers Wednesday - Coinbase, Poshmark, DoorDash

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Coinbase, Tesla, DoorDash, Poshmark and Krispy Kreme.
Stock futures were lower Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. consumer price index.

Here are some of the top movers on Wednesday.

1. Coinbase COIN | Down 9.7%

Shares of Coinbase  (COIN)  were falling after the crypto exchange reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue at $1.18 billion.

2. DoorDash DASH | Up 17%

Shares of DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report spiked after the food-delivery company said it would take over European rival Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at more than $8 billion and reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s estimates.

3. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.7%

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged lower premarket despite a price- target boost from Bank of America. The stock has shed $200 billion in market value over the past two sessions.

4. Poshmark POSH | Down 30%

Shares of Poshmark  (POSH) - Get Poshmark Report came under pressure after the online marketplace reported third-quarter earnings and guidance that missed Wall Street expectations.

Poshmark also warned that the recent privacy changes from Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report would trigger higher marketing spending.

"For the remainder of the year, we expect marketing as a percentage of revenues to be in the high 40s due to higher cost in digital advertising as a result of Apple privacy changes," interim Chief Financial Officer Kapil Agrawal told investors. 

5. Krispy Kreme DNUT | Up 4.6%

Shares of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report were rising after the doughnut chain reported better-than-expected sales for the third quarter and added that demand would continue to rise into the holiday quarter.

