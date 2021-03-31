Premarket Movers Wednesday - Chewy, Walgreens, Pfizer, Apple

Stock futures wobbled Wednesday as investors awaited details of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

Dow Futures Lower Ahead of Biden Infrastructure Plan; Bond Yields Rise

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Chewy CHWY | Up 13%

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report were higher after the online pet-supplies provider reported its first quarterly profit after the bell Tuesday. Revenue nearly doubled to $2 billion amid a surge in online orders during the pandemic.

"Overall, we see 2020 and the impact of COVID as much more than just a one-time growth accelerator," Chief Executive Sumit Singh and Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte wrote in a letter to investors.

2. BioNTech BNTX | Up 3.2%

American depositary receipts of BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report advanced after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report said its coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with the German drugmaker was 100% effective in a late-stage study of adolescents aged 12 to 15.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 1.6%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report moved higher after analysts at UBS boosted their price target on the tech giant, citing stable iPhone demand and its potential move into the electric-vehicle market.

UBS analyst David Vogt lifted his rating on Apple to buy from neutral while boosting his price target to $142 from $115.

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA | Up 2.5%

Shares of Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report rose Wednesday after the drugstore operator reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its full-year guidance for the fiscal year.

5. BlackBerry BB | Down 5.3%

Shares of BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report slipped after the communications software company missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations set by Wall Street analysts.

6. Pfizer PFE | Up 0.4%

