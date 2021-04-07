TheStreet
Premarket Movers Wednesday - Beyond Meat, Carnival, DraftKings

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Beyond Meat, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and DraftKings.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures edged higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak in a lackluster Wall Street session. Investors awaited notes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting on inflation and economic recovery.

Dow Futures Ease From Record Highs but Pandemic Recovery Rolls On

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.

1. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 1.7%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report were higher after the plant-based-meat company said it would open a production facility in China in Jiaxing near Shanghai.

"The opening of the new Jiaxing plant is expected to enable us to quicken the pace of innovation and roll out our products at the speed and scale needed to remain highly competitive within the region,” Candy Chan, general manager for Beyond Meat in China, said in a statement.

2. Carnival CCL | Up 2.3%

Shares of Carnival  (CCL) - Get Report rose after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that U.S. cruises could resume by midsummer with restrictions.

Also on Tuesday Carnival threatened to move some U.S. ships to other ports, more than a year after the industry essentially went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival reports earnings on Wednesday.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH | Up 3%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Report moved up after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that U.S. cruises could resume by midsummer with restrictions.

4. DraftKings DKNG | Up 2.6%

DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report shares rose after New York officially approved online sports betting.

