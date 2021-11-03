Stock futures traded mostly lower ahead of a crucial policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Wednesday.

1. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Up 49%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report surged after grocery chain Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report said it would pilot an in-store format of the home-goods retailer in some of its stores next year.

2. Lyft LYFT | Up 14%

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report shares jumped after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and said it was seeing a post-pandemic return of passengers and drivers to the roads.

3. Zillow Group ZG | Down 15%

Shares of Zillow (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after the real-estate firm said it was exiting the home-flipping business. Zillow said its algorithmic model to buy and sell homes rapidly doesn’t work as planned. Zillow will also reduce its workforce by 25% and take as much as $569 million in write-downs.

4. DuPont DD | Up 1.6%

Shares of DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report advanced after the specialty materials and chemicals company beat earnings expectations. Price increases matched raw-material inflation. DuPont swung to a third-quarter profit on an 18% jump in revenue.

5. CVS Health CVS | Down 1%

Shares of CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report slipped even after the pharmacy chain and healthcare firm posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Vaccinations and Covid-19 tests boosted revenue and also lifted its 2021 profit forecast,