Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What to Watch in the Stock Market in November
What to Watch in the Stock Market in November
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Bed Bath & Beyond, Lyft, Zillow

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Bed Bath & Beyond, Lyft, Zillow Group, DuPont and CVS Pharmacy.
Author:

Stock futures traded mostly lower ahead of a crucial policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Wednesday.

1. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Up 49%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report surged after grocery chain Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report said it would pilot an in-store format of the home-goods retailer in some of its stores next year.

2. Lyft LYFT | Up 14%

Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report shares jumped after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and said it was seeing a post-pandemic return of passengers and drivers to the roads.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Zillow Group ZG | Down 15%

Shares of Zillow  (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after the real-estate firm said it was exiting the home-flipping business. Zillow said its algorithmic model to buy and sell homes rapidly doesn’t work as planned. Zillow will also reduce its workforce by 25% and take as much as $569 million in write-downs. 

4. DuPont DD | Up 1.6%

Shares of DuPont  (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report advanced after the specialty materials and chemicals company beat earnings expectations. Price increases matched raw-material inflation. DuPont swung to a third-quarter profit on an 18% jump in revenue.

5. CVS Health CVS | Down 1%

Shares of CVS Health  (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report slipped even after the pharmacy chain and healthcare firm posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Vaccinations and Covid-19 tests boosted revenue and also lifted its 2021 profit forecast,

Watch How the Women Ruling the NYSE Are Bringing Back Investors
MARKETS

Fed Angst Keeps Stocks In Check; Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow, Activision In Focus

Marriott: Data Thieves Got Access to More Than 5 Million Passport Numbers
EARNINGS

Marriott Posts Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as Post-COVID Travel Picks Up

Dick's Sporting Goods Issues Weak Guidance
MARKETS

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Jumps After New 'Connected Partnership' With Nike

Will CVS Health (CVS) Stock Be Hurt by Delayed Curbside Service?
MARKETS

CVS Health Stock Slips On Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Outlook Boost

Lyft Lead
INVESTING

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes a Comeback

Activision Blizzard
MARKETS

Activision Blizzard Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV Delays

Bed, Bath and Beyond's Shares Tumble After Poor Q2 Earnings
STOCKS

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars on Suspected Investor Short Squeeze

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Fed Taper Decision, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow, Markets and Braves - 5 Things You Must Know