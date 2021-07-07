TheStreet home
What Is DiDi? A Look at the Chinese Ride Hailing Company
Premarket Movers Wednesday: Apple, Amazon, Didi

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Apple, Amazon, Didi Global, Devon Energy and Sunnova Energy.
Stock futures on Wednesday rose modestly after the S&P 500's seven-session winning streak ended and as traders awaited minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues to the central bank's next policy moves.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. Apple | Up 0.8%

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report shares looked set to open within touching distance of their January all-time peak, following a pullback in Treasury bond yields and a bullish profit outlook at rival Samsung. J.P. Morgan, which has an overweight rating on the tech giant, raised its price target by $5 to $170. 

2. Amazon | Up 0.8%

Shares of Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report extended gains from their record close on Tuesday, which followed the Defense Department's decision to cancel a $10 billion cloud-computing contract it awarded to Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report over Amazon. The stock jumped 4.7% on Tuesday to $3,675.74.

3. Didi Global | Down 4%

Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report continued to fall following a weekend move by authorities in China to remove the ride-sharing group from mobile app stores. The government also moved last week to stop new user registrations. Didi said in a statement on its website that it "expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China."

4. Devon Energy | Up 1.3%

Devon Energy  (DVN) - Get Report shares traded higher after a group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers abandoned plans for a new agreement on global production.

5. Sunnova Energy | Up 4.7%

Sunnova Energy (NOVA) - Get Report shares rose after Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded the solar energy company to strong buy from outperform with an unchanged price target of $50, according to the Fly. The analyst cited the stock's "irrational" underperformance. 

Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

