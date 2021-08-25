August 25, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Best Buy Stock Isn't Done Going Higher
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Wednesday - AMC, GameStop, Nordstrom

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include AMC, GameStop, Nordstrom, Express and Cassava Sciences.
Author:

Stock futures fluctuated Wednesday, a day after Wall Street hit fresh records as investors paused ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week.

GameStop Extends Meme Rally, Dow Futures Higher With Fed Summit in Sight

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Wednesday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 2.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report extended gains after rising 20% in the session on Tuesday.

2. GameStop GME | Down 2%

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report shares fluctuated early Wednesday after the stock, popular on social media forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, surged during the previous session.

GameStop soared 28% at one point in Tuesday premarket trading. 

Investors scrambled to find clues behind the strongest rally in so-called meme stocks in more than two months.

3. Nordstrom JWN | Down 11%

Shares of Nordstorm  (JWN) - Get Report slipped 10%. The luxury retailer reported that fiscal-second-quarter revenue doubled from a year earlier but fell slightly from the comparable 2019 quarter. 

Nordstrom swung to a fiscal-second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss.

4. Cassava Sciences SAVA | Down 28%

Shares of Cassava Sciences  (SAVA) - Get Report fell after a lawyer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to halt the company’s clinical trials of its Simufilam, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease, citing concern about the quality of past studies of the medicine.

5. Express EXPR | Up 8.1%

Shares of Express  (EXPR) - Get Report rose after the apparel retailer posted a surprise second quarter profit. "We experienced an inflection point after the Fourth of July and have been driving a double digit [comparison] versus 2019 since that time," Chief Executive Tim Baxter said in a statement.

