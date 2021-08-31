Premarket Movers Tuesday - Zoom Video, Robinhood, Virgin Galactic
U.S. equity futures extended gains Tuesday, with softer bond yields boosting tech stocks after last night's record close, as investors continue to bet on the prospect of central-bank stimulus lasting over the final months of the year.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.
1. Zoom Video ZM | Down 11%
Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report fell even as the videoconferencing-services company , for the first time surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue. Demand for its services is showing signs of easing.
Zoom said its current-quarter revenue would likely slow as smaller companies return to office-based work and schools transition to full-time lessons.
2. Designer Brands DBI | Up 7.5%
Shares of Designer Brands (DBI) - Get Designer Brands Inc. Class A Report jumped after the DSW parent swung to a fiscal second quarter profit thanks to a rise in footfalls to its stores.
The company, which designs and makes shoes and footwear under the Camuto group, posted net income of $42.9 million, or 55 cents a share, for the quarter ended July 31, compared with a loss of $92.2 million, or $1.36 a share, in the year-earlier period.
The company said earnings were driven by increased store traffic, while it sought to gain market share in the athleisure and children's categories.
3. Support.com SPRT | Up 4.4%
The rise in shares of technical-support provider Support.com (SPRT) - Get Support.com, Inc. Report eased after the short-squeeze surge on Monday. But the stock is still higher.
Shares of other flagship meme stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report also posted increases.
4. Robinhood HOOD | Down 3.3%
Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report slipped after the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission signaled that the agency was open to banning payment for order flow, a practice that accounts for most of the revenue for online brokerage firms.
5. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Up 2.9%
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report rose after Jefferies initiated coverage on the space travel company with a buy rating. Jefferies analysts noted an expected ramping up in capacity by Virgin Galactic as well as rapidly growing demand.