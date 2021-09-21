Premarket Movers Tuesday: Uber, Johnson & Johnson, Apple

U.S. stock futures were rising Tuesday as investors looked to claw back losses from the biggest single-day decline in nearly four months. The trading comes amid concern about the fate of the indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande Capital.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Uber UBER | Up 5.4%

Shares of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report rose after the ride-hailing and food-delivery company revised its financial outlook for the third quarter, with bookings and adjusted earnings now expected to be better than first reported.

2. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Up 0.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report traded higher after the health-care giant said its Covid-19 booster shot is 94% effective when administered two months after the first dose in the U.S. The company said the booster increases antibody levels four to six times higher than just one shot.

3. Lennar LEN | Down 2.3%

Shares of Lennar (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report slipped after the homebuilder said its third-quarter earnings were hurt by supply-chain challenges that show no sign of easing.

4. Apple AAPL | Up 0.9%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report edged higher as the tech giant is reportedly working on iPhone features to help identify depression and cognitive decline. The features would use sensor data to help detect these health issues, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

5. U.S. Bancorp USB | Up 1.4%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report were rising after The Wall Street Journal reported that the lender had agreed to buy MUFG Union Bank, which operates about 300 branches mainly on the West Coast, for about $8 billion.

