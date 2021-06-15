TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Sage Therapeutics, MicroStrategy

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Sage Therapeutics, Freeport-McMoRan, MicroStrategy, ContextLogic and Fastenal.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were mixed Tuesday one day after  after the S&P 500 posted another record high close.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday:

1. Sage Therapeutics | Down 12%

Sage Therapeutics  (SAGE) - Get Report shares tumbled after the biotech disclosed disappointing Phase 3 test results for a depression drug, Zuranolone, that it is producing with drug giant Biogen  (BIIB) - Get Report

2. Freeport-McMoRan | Down 3%

Freeport-McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Report shares eased as copper prices sank to their lowest levels in nearly two months. Copper prices, which reached all-time highs last month, have been falling over the past two weeks amid concern about a crackdown on speculators from Beijing.

3. MicroStrategy | Up 1.8%

MicroStrategy  (MSTR) - Get Report rose after the business software company filed a shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell as much as $1 billion of common stock for general purposes, including the purchase of more Bitcoin. As part of that effort, the company said it completed the sale of $500 million in bonds.

4. ContextLogic | Up 4.4%

ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get Report shares continued to climb after the San Francisco e-commerce platform unveiled a partnership with PrestaShop, an e-commerce platform focused on Latin America and Europe. The two-year accord will enable 300,000 merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform to sell on the Wish marketplace.

5. Fastenal | Down 3.2%

Shares of Fastenal  (FAST) - Get Report were falling Tuesday after Goldman Sachs analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded the industrials and construction supplies distributor to underweight from equal weight. The analyst said the stock's upside was limited due to a high valuation and execution risk.

Solid Power Lead
INVESTING

Solid Power To Go Public in $1.24 Billion SPAC Deal

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Tumbles as Hindenburg Research Alleges Black Market Connections

Spirit Airlines
INVESTING

Spirit Air Upgraded to Buy as Citi Sees Strong Outlook

Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Watching the Fed and Meme Stocks

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
INVESTING

MicroStrategy Boosts Reign as Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

Sage Therapeutics Lifts Investor Spirits With Sliver of Depression Drug Data
INVESTING

Sage Therapeutics Plunges After Depression Drug-Trial Results

Dividends Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip Ahead of Fed and as Retail Sales Drop

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Gains as U.S., EU Move to End 17-Year Dispute Over Aircraft Subsidies