Why This Technical Analyst Says to Watch the Vix Monday
Premarket Movers Tuesday - Procter & Gamble, Ulta, Netflix

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Procter & Gamble. Ulta, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Teladoc.
U.S. equity futures edged higher Tuesday ahead of another busy slate of third-quarter earnings.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday.

1. Procter & Gamble PG | Down 2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report slipped after the consumer-products giant reported better-then-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and revenue but said it was facing rising commodity and transportation costs.

2. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Down 4.3%

Shares of Ulta Beauty  (ULTA) - Get Ulta Beauty Inc Report fell after the beauty-products retailer projected sales to grow 5% to 7% for fiscal 2022 through 2024. Ulta expects same-store sales to rise 3% to 5% every year and sees low-double-digit growth in earnings per share.

3. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Up 0.3% 

Shares of Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report wavered after the drugmaker reported third-quarter earnings and said it generated $502 million in revenue from sale of its Covid vaccines. 

The healthcare giant lifted its full-year revenue forecast, as vaccine sales are likely to reach $2.5 billion.

4. Netflix NFLX | Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report edged higher Tuesday ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the closing bell. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are estimating that the streaming service earned $2.56 a share on revenue of $7.48 billion.

5. Teladoc TDOC | Down 0.1%

Teladoc  (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report stock wavered after Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter initiated coverage of the virtual healthcare company with an overweight rating and $156 price target.

Baxter told investors the company is "well positioned to support the virtual care ambitions of its client base as something close to a one-stop shop."

The stock is also part of fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Investment portfolio.

