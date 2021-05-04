INVESTING
Premarket Movers Tuesday - Pfizer, CVS Health, Precipio

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Precipio, Pfizer, CVS, Under Armour and Ballard Power.
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday following Monday's mixed session, which saw shares of tech giants come under pressure.

Dow Futures Slide, Oil Prices Jump As U.S. Recovery Boom Tests Tech Bulls

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Precipio PRPO | Up 25%

Shares of Precipio  (PRPO) - Get Report jumped after the specialty diagnostics company said on Monday that it had launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test on Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Report  business platform.

The 20-minute test, which was awarded emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December, can be purchased only by qualified point-of-care medical providers.

2. Pfizer PFE | Up 1.1%

Shares of Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report rose after the health-care group posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit guidance. Pfizer expects to generate around $26 billion in worldwide sales of its coronavirus vaccine.

3. CVS Health CVS | Up 1.8%

Share of CVS Health  (CVS) - Get Report advanced after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its earnings-per-share guidance for 2021.

4. Under Armour UAA | Down 2.4%

Shares of Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Report slipped after the apparel company agreed to pay $9 million to settle regulatory claims that it failed to disclose that it was pulling forward orders from future quarters.

5. Ballard Power BLDP | Down 16%

Shares of Ballard Power  (BLDP) - Get Report dropped after the fuel-cell-technology company reported disappointing sales. Ballard Power reported a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $17.6 million. The shares finished the Monday trading session off 7.4% at $20.26.

