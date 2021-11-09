Premarket Movers Tuesday - Palantir, General Electric, PayPal

Stock futures wavered Tuesday after the S&P500 closed at record highs on Monday.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Tuesday's market action.

1. General Electric GE | Up 6.9%

Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report rose after the industrial giant said it would divide into three units, focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation.

The health-care division split will take place in 2023 while the energy and aviation spinoffs will occur in 2024.

2. Roblox RBLX | Up 25%

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report stock jumped after the videogame company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and doubled its revenue to $509.3 million.

3. Robinhood HOOD | Down 3.6%

Shares of trading app Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report slipped after the company said that a data breach on Nov. 3 exposed the data of at least 7 million of its customers.

4. Palantir PLTR | Down 2.9%

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report traded lower after the data-mining-software specialist reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations but exceeding Wall Street estimates for revenue.

5. PayPal PYPL | Down 5.4%

Payments giant (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report slipped in premarket trading Tuesday as it reported weaker-than-expected revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. PayPal's third quarter revenue rose 13% to $6.18 billion but missed analysts' expectations of $6.23 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings rose to $1.11 a share from $1.07 a share in the year-ago quarter and exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.09 a share.

The San Jose, Calif., company also said it would enable U.S. customers of retail and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report to pay using its Venmo payments app.