Premarket Movers Tuesday - Palantir, General Electric, PayPal
Stock futures wavered Tuesday after the S&P500 closed at record highs on Monday.
Here are some of the top movers ahead of Tuesday's market action.
1. General Electric GE | Up 6.9%
Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report rose after the industrial giant said it would divide into three units, focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation.
The health-care division split will take place in 2023 while the energy and aviation spinoffs will occur in 2024.
2. Roblox RBLX | Up 25%
Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report stock jumped after the videogame company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and doubled its revenue to $509.3 million.
3. Robinhood HOOD | Down 3.6%
Shares of trading app Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report slipped after the company said that a data breach on Nov. 3 exposed the data of at least 7 million of its customers.
4. Palantir PLTR | Down 2.9%
Shares of Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report traded lower after the data-mining-software specialist reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations but exceeding Wall Street estimates for revenue.
5. PayPal PYPL | Down 5.4%
Payments giant (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report slipped in premarket trading Tuesday as it reported weaker-than-expected revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. PayPal's third quarter revenue rose 13% to $6.18 billion but missed analysts' expectations of $6.23 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings rose to $1.11 a share from $1.07 a share in the year-ago quarter and exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.09 a share.
The San Jose, Calif., company also said it would enable U.S. customers of retail and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report to pay using its Venmo payments app.