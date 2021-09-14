Premarket Movers Tuesday - Oracle, Lucid, Apple, Coinbase

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday ahead of fresh data on August inflation prior to the opening bell.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Oracle ORCL | Down 3.1%

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report came under pressure after the enterprise software giant reported quarterly revenue that came in below Wall Street’s estimates on Monday after hours.

The database giant reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $9.7 billion.

The company had been expected to report earnings of 97 cents a share on revenue of $9.76 billion, based on a FactSet survey of analysts.

2. Lucid Motors LCID | Down 4.7%

Shares of Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report slipped early Tuesday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the electric vehicle maker at underweight.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 0.5%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report edged higher ahead of its flagship product launch event -- dubbed California Streaming -- where the tech giant is set to unveil the next iPhone upgrade.

The company suffered a security embarrassment late Monday, after an Israeli cybersurveillance company was linked to a method to hack into iPhones without any user interaction.

4. Chevron CVX | Up 0.5%

Shares of Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report ticked higher after the oil major outlined steps to become a lower carbon business.

Chevron said it had more than tripled its planned total capital investment in growing lower carbon energy businesses to $10 billion through 2028 from $3 billion.

The new investment plan includes $2 billion to lower the carbon intensity of Chevron's operations.

5. Coinbase COIN | Up 1.8%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) advanced after analysts at Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating on the stock.