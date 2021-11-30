Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These TakeAways, Says Portfolio Manager
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Moderna, Meta Platforms

Investors retreated from risk markets amid concern about the new omicron Covid variant.
Author:

Stock futures fell Tuesday as the omicron-variant outlook revived investor woes.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the start of the trading session on Tuesday.

1.  Moderna MRNA | Down 2.6%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report dropped after the drugmaker cautioned that its Covid vaccine may not be as effective in fighting the new omicron variant.

2. Regeneron REGN | Down 1.3%

Shares of Regeneron  (REGN) - Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report were lower after the drugmaker said its Covid antibody treatment -- used to treat former President Donald Trump -- may be less effective against the new omicron variant. 

Regeneron added that there may be "reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal-antibody-conveyed immunity."

3. Meta Platforms FB | Down 0.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report edged lower after the U.K.’s competition watchdog said that Facebook's parent must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy, which it purchased in 2020 for a reported $400 million.

4. Delta Air Lines DAL | Down 2.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report struggled as fears spread that the omicron variant would hurt the travel sector.

5. Salesforce CRM | Down 0.8%

Shares of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report slipped as part of a broader selloff in the market. The customer-relationship-management-software provider reports earnings today.

