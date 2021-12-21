Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Micron, Nike and Nvidia Rise

Stock futures rose Tuesday as markets rebounded after a rough start to Christmas week.
Author:

Stock futures were rising on Tuesday, a day after Covid omicron concerns prompted a selloff.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Tuesday's session.

1. Micron MU | Up 8.5%

Shares of Micron  (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report advanced after the chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook. 

Micron earned an adjusted $2.16 a share on sales of $7.69 billion. And it expects $7.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter.

2. Nike NKE | Up 4.1%

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report were higher after the sneaker and athletic apparel maker topped Wall Street forecasts for its fiscal second quarter, thanks in part to soaring sales in North America.

Nike earned 83 cents a share on sales of $11.4 billion. Of that revenue, $10.8 billion came from its signature brand while its Converse brand delivered $557 million. Overall revenue was up 1% year-over-year.

3. Citrix Systems CTXS | Up 8.8%

Shares of Citrix Systems  (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report jumped after Bloomberg reported that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for the software maker.

4. General Mills GIS | Down 4.9%

Shares of General Mills  (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. Report struggled after the Cheerios maker reported lower-than-forecast earnings for the fiscal second quarter.

Sales for the quarter ended Nov. 28 rose 6% to $5 billion, ahead of FactSet estimates of $4.83 billion.

The company said it was still dealing with higher input costs and supply chain disruptions.

5. Nvidia NVDA | Up 3%

Shares of Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report rose after the chipmaker was named a top pick at UBS.

