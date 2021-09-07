Premarket Movers Tuesday - Match Group, Spotify, Coinbase

U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday as investors faced uncertainty over the pace of the global recovery and the path of the Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Match Group MTCH | Up 11%

Shares of Match Group (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report rose after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday it would add the dating-app company -- it operates Tinder, Hinge and OK Cupid -- to the S&P 500 index before trading begins on Sept. 20.

Other companies being added to the S&P 500 index include Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) - Get Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. Report and Brown & Brown (BRO) - Get Brown & Brown, Inc. Report.

2. Spotify SPOT | Up 4%

Shares of Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report advanced early Tuesday after analysts at Keybanc Capital upgraded the music-streaming app to overweight from sector weight.

Keybanc has a price target of $340 a share on Spotify.

3. Coinbase COIN | Up 0.5%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) edged higher Tuesday after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

The move allows Salvadorians to use the cryptocurrency to buy a cup of coffee, pay their taxes or get a haircut.

4. Invitation Homes INVH | Up 1.3%

Shares of Invitation Homes (INVH) - Get Invitation Homes, Inc. Report wavered. The single home leasing company said it recently received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission requesting information about how the company conducts its business.

5. BioMarin Pharma BMRN | Down 9%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN slipped in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on one of its gene therapy studies.