September 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Match Group, Spotify, Coinbase

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Match Group, Spotify, Invitation Homes, Coinbase and Biomarin Pharmaceutical.
Author:

U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday as investors faced uncertainty over the pace of the global recovery and the path of the Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Match Group MTCH | Up 11%

Shares of Match Group  (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report rose after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday it would add the dating-app company -- it operates Tinder, Hinge and OK Cupid -- to the S&P 500 index before trading begins on Sept. 20.

Other companies being added to the S&P 500 index include Ceridian HCM Holding  (CDAY) - Get Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. Report and Brown & Brown  (BRO) - Get Brown & Brown, Inc. Report

2. Spotify SPOT | Up 4%

Shares of Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report advanced early Tuesday after analysts at Keybanc Capital upgraded the music-streaming app to overweight from sector weight.

TheStreet Recommends

Keybanc has a price target of $340 a share on Spotify.

3. Coinbase COIN | Up 0.5%

Shares of Coinbase  (COIN)  edged higher Tuesday after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. 

The move allows Salvadorians to use the cryptocurrency to buy a cup of coffee, pay their taxes or get a haircut.

4. Invitation Homes INVH | Up 1.3%

Shares of Invitation Homes  (INVH) - Get Invitation Homes, Inc. Report wavered. The single home leasing company said it recently received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission requesting information about how the company conducts its business.

5. BioMarin Pharma BMRN | Down 9%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN slipped in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on one of its gene therapy studies.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Stocks Mixed As September Test Looms; Soft Jobs Data Clouds Fed Stimulus Plans

Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Reportedly Exploring a Merger
INVESTING

Caesars Looks To Offload Non-US William Hill Assets; Britain's 888 Holdings In Talks

san francisco bike sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Cities to Go Carless

Match Group Is Downgraded Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Match Group Stock Soars As Tinder Dating App Owner Added To S&P 500

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Edge lower, Bitcoin Leaps, Shang-Chi Breaks Records - 5 Things You Must Know

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, said any inflationary pressure from the large capital infusions to the US economy would be transitory and that the Fed did not expect to raise interest rates until 2023. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Deporre on a 'Very Good' Market Environment

homes house subdivision real estate sh
INVESTING

Housing, Housing and, oh Right… Housing!

Cato Is a Buy
INVESTING

This Fashion Stock May Be Ready to Pop