Premarket Movers Tuesday - Lemonade, Rocket Cos., Zoom Video

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Lemonade, Kohl's, Rocket Cos. and Nio.
Stock futures declined Tuesday after the S&P 500 recorded its best trading day since June as a selloff in Treasury bonds eased.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Nio NIO | Down 5.3%

U.S. listed shares of Nio  (NIO) - Get Report dropped after the Chinese maker of electric vehicles, reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and said the chip shortage affecting the global automotive industry would limit production.

2. Lemonade LMND | Down 6.6%

Shares of Lemonade  (LMND) - Get Report slipped after the mobile-based insurer beat analysts' estimates but provided a tepid outlook for the current quarter.

Lemonade reported a loss of $33.9 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a loss of $32.7 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue declined to $20.5 million from $23.5 million.

Lemonade expects revenue of $21.5 million to $22.5 million for the first quarter and $114 million to $117 million for the year. Analysts had forecast revenue of $22.1 million for the first quarter and $111.6 million for the year.

3. Zoom Video ZM | Up 6.9%

Shares of Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Report rose after the videoconferencing-services provider posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong guidance, which spurred analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

4. Kohl's KSS | Up 0.8%

Shares of Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report advanced after the department-store chain reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales and reinstated its dividend.

5. Rocket Cos. RKT | Up 15%

Shares of Rocket Cos.  (RKT) - Get Report rose Tuesday after interest rates retreated from their recent highs on Monday, Motley Fool reported. The mortgage lender last week had reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

6. NRG Energy NRG | Up 0.3%

Shares of NRG Energy  (NRG) - Get Report rose a day after the energy provider reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. The company also said the financial impact of the extreme weather in Texas is expected to be within NRG’s current guidance range.

StocksInvesting
