Premarket Movers Tuesday - Lemonade, Rocket Cos., Zoom Video

Stock futures declined Tuesday after the S&P 500 recorded its best trading day since June as a selloff in Treasury bonds eased.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Nio NIO | Down 5.3%

U.S. listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report dropped after the Chinese maker of electric vehicles, reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and said the chip shortage affecting the global automotive industry would limit production.

2. Lemonade LMND | Down 6.6%

Shares of Lemonade (LMND) - Get Report slipped after the mobile-based insurer beat analysts' estimates but provided a tepid outlook for the current quarter.

Lemonade reported a loss of $33.9 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a loss of $32.7 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue declined to $20.5 million from $23.5 million.

Lemonade expects revenue of $21.5 million to $22.5 million for the first quarter and $114 million to $117 million for the year. Analysts had forecast revenue of $22.1 million for the first quarter and $111.6 million for the year.

3. Zoom Video ZM | Up 6.9%

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report rose after the videoconferencing-services provider posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong guidance, which spurred analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

4. Kohl's KSS | Up 0.8%

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report advanced after the department-store chain reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales and reinstated its dividend.

5. Rocket Cos. RKT | Up 15%

Shares of Rocket Cos. (RKT) - Get Report rose Tuesday after interest rates retreated from their recent highs on Monday, Motley Fool reported. The mortgage lender last week had reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

6. NRG Energy NRG | Up 0.3%

Shares of NRG Energy (NRG) - Get Report rose a day after the energy provider reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. The company also said the financial impact of the extreme weather in Texas is expected to be within NRG’s current guidance range.