Premarket Movers Tuesday: JPMorgan Chase, Pepsi, Goldman Sachs

Stock futures were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street awaited U.S. inflation data and some major banks began reporting earnings.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday:

1. JPMorgan Chase | Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report shares slipped. The bank posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, due in part to the release of $3 billion in provisions set aside for bad loans and to a jump in investment-banking revenue. Earnings came to $3.78 a share, more than double (up 174% from) the year-earlier figure.

2. PepsiCo | Up 1.3%

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report advanced after the food and beverage giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast. Drinks revenue surged, thanks in part to the reopening of sports and entertainment venues as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

3. Goldman Sachs | Up 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report rose after the investment bank posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, thanks to a surge in asset management and investment banking revenue. Earnings came to $15.02 a share, more than double (up 140% from) the year-earlier figure and beating the analyst consensus forecast of $10.24 a share.

4. Boeing | Down 1.9%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares declined after the aerospace giant said it would trim production of its 787 Dreamliner following the discovery of a structural flaw in the aircraft. Boeing said it would deliver less than half the 787s currently in inventory by the end of the year, down from its prior forecast of "the vast majority."

5. Exela Technologies | Up 8.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies (XELA) - Get Report continued to climb after the software company and retail-trader favorite jumped more than 19% during the previous session. Exela was among several companies that began to rise last month amid continued touting on messaging platform Reddit.