Premarket Movers Tuesday - Intel, Bumble, Vroom, AutoZone

Stock futures traded higher as investors looked past concern linked to the Covid omicron variant.

Stock futures were rising Tuesday as fears of omicron retreated from the markets.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Tuesday's trading session.

1. Intel INTC | Up 8%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report jumped after the chipmaker unveiled plans to list Mobileye, its self-driving car division, sometime next year.

Intel, which bought Israel-based Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017, will retain a majority holding in the group.

It said that a listing was the "best opportunity to build on Mobileye's track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders."

2. Bumble BMBL | Up 6.8%

Shares of Bumble (BMBL) - Get Bumble, Inc. Class A Report rose after analysts at JPMorgan updated the dating app to overweight from neutral on the company's growth potential.

3. Vroom VRM | Down 2.3%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Vroom, Inc. Report slipped after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight due to supply constraints.

4. American Airlines AAL | Up 3.6%

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report were higher after the carrier said longtime Chief Executive Doug Parker would stand down early next year. The country's largest airline tabbed its president, Robert Isom, to succeed Parker as CEO.

5. AutoZone AZO | Up 2.4%

Shares of AutoZone (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report rose after the auto parts retailer reported higher-than-forecast earnings for the first quarter ended Nov. 20.