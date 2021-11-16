Premarket Movers Tuesday - Home Depot, Walmart, Tesla

Stock futures were mostly rising Tuesday after retail sales in October jumped for a third consecutive month.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of trading on Tuesday.

1. Home Depot HD | Up 1.5%

Shares of Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report advanced after the home-improvement retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings. Buyers shrugged-off the recent surge in inflation and boosted average ticket sales.

Home Depot reported earnings of $3.92 a share, up 23% from the year-earlier period and ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.40 a share.

2. Axon Enterprise AXON | Up 25%

Shares of Axon Enterprise AXON surged after te maker of equipment like tasers and body cameras reported better-than-expected sales and revenue for its latest quarter.

3. Walmart WMT | Down 0.7%

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares wavered after the retail giant exceeded analysts' expectations on earnings and raised its full-year forecast.

Walmart earned $1.45 a share for the third quarter, 5 cents a share above estimates, with comparable-store sales topping forecasts as well.

4. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.4%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report extended their fall Tuesday after the electric vehicle maker was reportedly sued by JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report for $162.2 million. The banking company alleged that the carmaker breached a contract related to stock warrants.

5. Lucid LCID | Up 13%

Electric vehicle maker Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report rose sharply after the company reported a jump in orders and forecast further increases this year.

“We remain confident in our ability to achieve 20,000 units in 2022,” Lucid Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. He noted, though, that the target “is not without risk given ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, with global disruptions to supply chains and logistics.”