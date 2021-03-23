Stock futures were mixed Tuesday ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. AstraZeneca AZN | Down 2.19%

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report fell early Tuesday after U.S. health officials said the drugmaker may have used "outdated information" in the data release of its recent coronavirus vaccine trial.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board, a division of the National Institutes of Health that oversees new drug trials - but is not involved in their approval - said that it was concerned that AstraZeneca had provided an 'incomplete view" of the trial's efficacy data.

2. Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS | Down 19.5%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - Get Report fell sharply in premarket trading after the drug development company suffered a setback in its Huntington's disease study when its partner, Roche Holding, decided to discontinue dosing in its Phase III study of tominersen.

The company said the decision was based on the results of a pre-planned review of data from the Phase III study conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

3. GameStop GME | Up 0.31%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report were higher in premarket trading even after the video game retailer said its chief customer officer, Frank Hamlin, will leave the company at the end of the month.

GameStop reports earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell, who resigned on Feb. 23, will leave the Grapevine, Texas-based company on Friday.

4. Baidu BIDU | Down 2.7%

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report were falling early Tuesday after the Chinese tech giant made a disappointing debut in its $3 billion Hong Kong offering, with shares rising just under 1% from its opening price.

5. ViacomCBS VIAC | Down 5.6%

Shares of ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report slumped in premarket trading after the media and entertainment company said it will sell $3 billion in stock via two secondary offerings to boost funding for its streaming services, including Paramount +.