Premarket Movers Tuesday: Ford, Facebook, Wells Fargo

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Facebook FB | Down 1.6%

Shares of Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report slipped. Tech stocks led the markets lower Tuesday amid a spike in treasury yields. iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report also fell 1.6% in a broader tech selloff.

Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday said it would pause work on Instagram for kids following media reports that the social-media company knew about the app's negative effects on young girls.

2. Ford F | Up 3.3%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report were higher. The Dearborn, Mich., auto giant, along with partner SK Innovation of South Korea, will invest $11.4 billion to build three battery plants. The funds also will go to build an assembly facility, dedicated to the electric F-150, that it says will create 11,000 new jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky.

3. Wells Fargo WFC | Down 0.8%

Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report traded lower after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the bank, citing persistent regulatory challenges.

Wells Fargo on Monday agreed to pay a $37 million settlement after allegedly overcharging 771 businesses on foreign-exchange transactions

4. Applied Materials AMAT | Down 3.5%

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report fell after New Street downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. The investment firm saw record valuation and limited upside for the maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, according to a CNBC report.

5. Spotify SPOT | Down 1.7%

Shares of Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report traded lower. The music- and podcast-streaming company has started its first global brand campaign to court marketers, particularly small- and medium-sized businesses, as part of an effort to expand revenue from advertising.