Premarket Movers Tuesday - Fastly, Coupa Software, Stitch Fix

Stock futures were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street weighed concern about how rising prices might affect the Federal Reserve's support for a recovering U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Fastly | Down 1.8%

Shares of Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report, the content-delivery-network provider, fell amid reports that the company's network of proxy servers and data centers in various countries around the world were linked to a global internet outage.

2. Coupa Software | Down 8.4%

Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report slipped after the expense-management-software company reported a wider loss for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30 and offered tepid revenue guidance for its second quarter. Coupa posted a loss of $100.4 million, or $1.38 a share, compared with $14.8 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

3. Wendy's | Up 19%

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report shares surged as the restaurant chain appeared to enter the world of meme stocks. The move came even as regulators stepped up their monitoring of potential manipulation within social-media forums.

4. Stitch Fix | Up 14%

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report shares surged after the personal-styling company posted fiscal-third-quarter results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that was seen as strong, prompting a raft of analyst price-target upgrades.

5. Marvell Technology | Up 5.6%

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Report advanced after the chipmaker offered an upbeat forecast and topped analyst estimates. Strong demand continues amid a widespread shortage of computer chips.

Marvell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MRVL? Learn more now.