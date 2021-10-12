Premarket Movers Tuesday - CureVac, Nike, Tesla, Airbnb, MGM

U.S. stock futures wavered Tuesday as rising energy prices added to concern about inflation.

Here are some of the top movers in Tuesday's market:

1. MGM Resorts MGM | Up 2.2%

Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report traded higher after analysts at Credit Suisse lifted their rating on the casino operator to outperform from neutral and more than doubled their price target to $68 a share. The investment firm said investors haven't properly valued a series of transactions that have transformed the group.

2. Nike NKE | Up 1.4%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report were higher after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the athletic-apparel giant with a buy rating and a $172 price target.

Goldman analyst Kate McShane said that the group's sourcing issues are "transitory" and that the stock's recent pullback following its third-quarter-earnings update represents a buying opportunity

3. CureVac CVAC | Down 16%

Shares of CureVac (CVAC) - Get CureVac Report fell after the drugmaker said it would discontinue developing its most advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The decision came after the European Medicines Agency told CureVac it would not fast-track the approval process.

4. Airbnb ABNB | Up 2.6%

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report advanced after analysts at Cowen upgraded the vacation rental company to outperform from market perform. The investment firm said that Wall Street was underestimating 2022 bookings growth and that alternative lodging will be a permanent part of the travel landscape.

5. Tesla TSLA | Up 1.1%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher after the electric-vehicle maker recorded its best-ever September sales and during the month sold more than 56,000 vehicles made in China. This is the largest monthly total since it started production in Shanghai two years ago.